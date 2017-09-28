Tasha’s KRLD To Do List September 28-October 1, 2017

The State Fair of Texas opens tomorrow (9/29) ya’ll…and runs through October 22. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Texans,” and this year’s fair will offer a bunch of new stuff. Recognizing this year as the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I, two commemorative exhibits will open.

“Agriculture in Texas” will serve as the new exhibit in the Science Place building.

Opening just in time for the 2017 exposition, the new Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center is a 55,000-square-foot facility.

World of Magic will be another new attraction this year. Located at Oak Farms Showplace Theatre in the Creative Arts building, the magic show features a performance by award-winning illusionists and even a floating robot.

State Fair foodies can look forward to a few new food locales hitting the grounds this fall. Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory will be serving up gourmet chocolate chip cookies and milk by the masses. Debuting on the Midway this year, the factory showcases two observation windows and boasts the ability to bake 800 cookies every 11 minutes. Fairgoers can order cookies by the bucket or in a bag of six, and then watch the baking process from start to finish. A new Cotton Candy Stand location will be housed in the very center of the Tower Building, showcasing how cotton candy is made.

Sports fans can prepare for another round of football games inside the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium during the 2017 Fair. Returning on October 7, the Southwest Airlines State Fair Classic brings its annual matchup between Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University. The rivalry continues October 14 when Cotton Bowl Stadium hosts the AT&T Red River Showdown, where the University of Texas Longhorns face the University of Oklahoma Sooners.

Canine Companions for Independence Dogfest “Walk ‘n Roll” is Saturday September 30. Founded in 1975, Canine Companions for Independence is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships., Canine Companions is the largest non-profit provider of assistance dogs, and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people.

Operation Kindness Dog Day Afternoon is Saturday (9/30) at Operation Kindness.

The HARWOOD District is putting on a special concert/charity event on Saturday, Sept. 30 Hope Fest: Live from HARWOOD. Proceeds will be donated to three amazing charities:

Connecting Point of Park Cities – Provides impactful day programs for adults with special needs

Cornerstone Achievement Center – Private school providing individualized support for children with special needs

Love Like You Mean It – Seeks to change treatment of young girls and women in India who are cast into trafficking. Love like You Mean It was founded by Josh Weathers.

There is a BBQ Band and Brew Bash at the Ellis County Convention Center Saturday (9/30). They’ll have a BBQ cook off, car show, 4 bands, silent auction and kid’s zone. Additional information at www.bridgestf.org Bridges Training Foundation is a nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities after they leave the public school system.

Arcade Fire is playing the AAC tonight. (9/28)

The Goodguys 25th Lone Star Nationals are at Texas Motor Speedway Friday through Sunday. (9/29-10/1)

Lewisville Western Days is Friday and Saturday (9/29-30) at Old Town Lewisville. Randy Rogers Band is playing the Waste Management Stage Saturday night…Shufflin Shoe Cloggers will be there along with the Fiddle Rascals. There will also be a mechanical bull… a craft beer pavilion and plenty of shopping opportunities.

The Lake Highlands Oktoberfest is this Saturday at Flagpole Hill. (9/30)

Murphy Maize Days is at Murphy Central Park Saturday (9/30) .There will be live music all day, great food, drinks, market vendors, kid zone, and much more.

Smokey Robinson is playing the Verizon Friday night. (9/29)

Grand Master Flash is playing It’ll Do Club in Dallas Friday night. (9/29)

John Anderson is playing Billy Bob’s Friday night. (9/29)

Celtic Guitarist Jerry Barlow will be at the South Irving Library Saturday. (9/30)

Singers/songwriters Lynn Adler and Lindy Hearne will perform a spirited blend of folk and jazz steeped in their Texas roots at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 29, at the Allen Public Library’s annual Folk Festival, 300 N. Allen Dr., free, call 214-509-4911.

Paramore is playing the Verizon Saturday. (9/30)

Matchbox 20 and the Counting Crows will be at Toyota Music Factory Sunday. (10/1)

The 22nd season of Screams Halloween Theme Park offers intensified frights in each of the 5 haunted houses. The park opens Friday, September 29th and runs every Friday and Saturday night through October 28, 2017. Every Haunted House has a different theme: CarnEvil Clown Maze, the 3-D Pirates of Peril Point, the Hotel of Horror, the Castle of the Doomed and the Zombie Wasteland. So whatever you are afraid of, Screams probably has it!

Sir Mix A Lot is playing Lava Cantina tonight! (9/28)