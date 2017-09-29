Mother Calls For Change As Police See Rise In Crime In Denton

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is concerned with rising crime and is willing to call in more officers and pay overtime to keep the city safe.

Not a week goes by without Stephanie Coleman hearing her son’s voice as she’s surrounded by memories, including his last voicemail.

“I put that picture of him up there because I like to see him smile when I walk in the door,” said Coleman.

She’s lived with sorrow ever since her only child was gunned down five days before last Christmas.

Twenty-five-year-old DeAndre Wilson was one of five people murdered in Denton last year.

Police say five is the most homicides in the city in one year since 2005. They believe city growth is one factor but maintain it’s tough to explain the increase, especially with “isolated cases” like Wilson’s.

According to police, Wilson got into a fight with a man in a bar. His mom is pleading for a solution.

“I think more police protection and acknowledgement that this is serious. It really is,” said Coleman.

Denton police are working to lower homicide rates. The department is asking more off-duty officers to come in and work overtime to get more feet on the streets.

“Patrol people more. When people call for help and it’s documented, pay attention to that,” said Coleman. “Maybe that’ll stop some of the violence.”

As she waits to meet her son’s killer in court, she leans on faith to give her strength.

“I love him and think of him every single day. He was the apple of my eye, and I truly miss him,” said Coleman.