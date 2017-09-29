CBS 11 NEWS: Click Here To Watch The Newscast & Cedar Hill High School Pep Rally Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Dad Says Student Driver Sorry After Crashing Into Daycare

By Brittany Jeffers
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Eight people were injured, including five children, when a teenage driver crashed into a Frisco daycare on Thursday. The 17-year-old student driver was out for a driving lesson when the crash happened at Primrose School of Frisco.

The teen’s father stated that they were just arriving at a nearby driving school when his son’s foot accidentally slipped onto the gas pedal, sending the car through a fence. The father jumped out of the vehicle to start helping children, many with bumps or bruises. The student driver feels terrible about what happened, the father said.

“Our hearts go out to them, and we’re very, very sorry,” said the teen’s father.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Children’s Medical Center stated that one child was in intensive care and three others there had more minor injuries. “They’re going to be seen, treated for any mild cuts, scrapes, bumps, bruises, and likely sent home,” added Scott Summerall, “but more evaluation is needed.”

Parents at the school said that they were in shock to learn about what had happened. “I just wanted to make sure my son was okay,” said parent Patrick Lesley, “as I’m sure all the other parents did.”

The school’s owners released a statement that said, in part, “We are heartbroken about the accident that happened today at our school, injuring multiple children and teachers. Our Primrose community is our family and nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to us.”

The statement also added, “We are incredibly proud of how our teachers and staff responded today and we are grateful for the police and paramedics for their swift action as well.” There has been no word yet as to when teachers and students will return to the school again.

