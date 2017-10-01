NFL:  LA Rams vs Dallas Cowboys on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Online | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Cowboys Fan Gov. Christie Praises Team’s Actions Before Anthem

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Devoted Dallas Cowboys fan Chris Christie says how the team handled its protest around the national anthem was “perfect.”

The Republican New Jersey governor addressed the controversy Friday at an unrelated news conference in Trenton. He says he respects players’ right to protest but thinks it’s “disrespectful” not to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Dallas players and owner Jerry Jones kneeled and locked arms before the anthem Monday night in Arizona and then stood for the anthem.

President Donald Trump spent days lashing out at players who kneel, a practice that started with a handful of players to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Christie says he wouldn’t have spent as much time on the issue as Trump has.

