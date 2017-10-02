David Irving To Return To Cowboys On Tuesday

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – After Sunday’s performance, the Cowboys defense could use all the help it can get right now. Enter David Irving.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the team expects the defensive lineman to arrive on Tuesday.
Irving was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
“The hope is to get him integrated and see how he’s doing,” Garrett said Monday. “We haven’t seen him in four weeks, but hopefully he’s in shape and ready to go. We’ll try to integrate him into practice on Wednesday and just see how he is and take it day-by-day. He’ll be in tomorrow.”
Irving had four sacks, four forced fumbles, and 17 combined tackles in 15 games last season.
In four preseason games, Irving had eight tackles and a forced fumble.
The Cowboys have yet to make a move to get him on the active roster.