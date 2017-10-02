LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: 59 People Dead & 527 Others Wounded In Deadliest Shooting In U.S. History | Photo Gallery

David Irving To Return To Cowboys On Tuesday

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, David Irving, NFL

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – After Sunday’s performance, the Cowboys defense could use all the help it can get right now. Enter David Irving.

gettyimages 630227242 1 David Irving To Return To Cowboys On Tuesday

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 18: David Irving #95 and Maliek Collins #96 of the Dallas Cowboys sack Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the team expects the defensive lineman to arrive on Tuesday.

Irving was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

“The hope is to get him integrated and see how he’s doing,” Garrett said Monday. “We haven’t seen him in four weeks, but hopefully he’s in shape and ready to go. We’ll try to integrate him into practice on Wednesday and just see how he is and take it day-by-day. He’ll be in tomorrow.”

Irving had four sacks, four forced fumbles, and 17 combined tackles in 15 games last season.

In four preseason games, Irving had eight tackles and a forced fumble.

The Cowboys have yet to make a move to get him on the active roster.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch