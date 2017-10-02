CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Deadliest Shooting In U.S. History | Shooter Previously Lived In North Texas | Photo Gallery

Federal Court Set To Hear NFL’s Case Against Elliott

By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, domestic violence, Ezekiel Elliott, Football, NFL

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but now Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has another battle to fight — against the NFL — in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Elliott has a hearing scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

The NFL suspended the Cowboys star for six games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. That stemmed from an incident in which Elliott was not charged with any crime. Elliott won an appeal last month which has allowed him to continue playing for the team.

League officials are now trying to reinstate Elliott’s suspension while the case is in court. If the appeals court on Monday sides with the league, then Elliott’s suspension could go into effect as early as this week. Dallas plays at home on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

After scoring two touchdowns against the Rams, Elliott would not say if he planned to be at Monday’s hearing.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, did weigh in on the issue after the team’s Sunday loss in Arlington. “We are now where it is in the hands of the appellate group of judges,” Jones explained, “and I wouldn’t dare speculate whether that would reach something.”

