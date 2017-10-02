Federal Court Set To Hear NFL’s Case Against Elliott

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but now Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has another battle to fight — against the NFL — in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Elliott has a hearing scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

The NFL suspended the Cowboys star for six games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. That stemmed from an incident in which Elliott was not charged with any crime. Elliott won an appeal last month which has allowed him to continue playing for the team.

League officials are now trying to reinstate Elliott’s suspension while the case is in court. If the appeals court on Monday sides with the league, then Elliott’s suspension could go into effect as early as this week. Dallas plays at home on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

After scoring two touchdowns against the Rams, Elliott would not say if he planned to be at Monday’s hearing.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, did weigh in on the issue after the team’s Sunday loss in Arlington. “We are now where it is in the hands of the appellate group of judges,” Jones explained, “and I wouldn’t dare speculate whether that would reach something.”