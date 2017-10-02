President Trump Orders US Flags At Half-Staff For Las Vegas

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. At least 58 people were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting Sunday night at a country music concert.
Mr. Trump issued a proclamation Monday ordering flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Oct. 6.
The proclamation covers flags at the White House and all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the United States and all territories. It also extends to embassies, military facilities and other sites overseas.
In the proclamation, Trump says the nation “is heartbroken.”
