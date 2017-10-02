LAPD Clarifies It Cannot Confirm Tom Petty’s Death

(CBSDFW.COM) Rock singer-songwriter Tom Petty was found unconscious and rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Sunday night, TMZ reports.
Petty was in full cardiac arrest and was not breathing.
On Monday, he was reportedly taken off life support, CBS News reports.
Petty became famous with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in the late 1970s. He is 66 years old.
Petty wrapped a lengthy tour Sept. 25 in California.
The Florida native is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer best known for a string of hits with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Their most popular tracks include “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “American Girl.”
He’s notched three Grammy wins over the years, and 18 nominations.