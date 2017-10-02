CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

LAPD Clarifies It Cannot Confirm Tom Petty’s Death

Filed Under: Cardiac Arrest, life support, rock and roll, Rocker, Singer, songwriter, Tom Petty, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

(CBSDFW.COM) Rock singer-songwriter Tom Petty was found unconscious and rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Sunday night, TMZ reports.

Petty was in full cardiac arrest and was not breathing.

On Monday, he was reportedly taken off life support, CBS News reports.

gettyimages 634662368 e1486846286595 LAPD Clarifies It Cannot Confirm Tom Pettys Death

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Musicians Mike Campbell, Jeff Lynne, Steve Ferrone, Tom Petty and Dhani Harrison perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Petty became famous with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in the late 1970s. He is 66 years old.

Petty wrapped a lengthy tour Sept. 25 in California.

The Florida native is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer best known for a string of hits with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Their most popular tracks include “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “American Girl.”

He’s notched three Grammy wins over the years, and 18 nominations.

READ CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch