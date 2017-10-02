CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Volunteer Shortage Impacting Meals On Wheels

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that summer volunteers have gone back to school and work, Meals on Wheels Tarrant County has a shortage of meal-delivery volunteers.

On Monday, the organization put out a request for at least 10 volunteers to deliver noontime meals in the East Fort Worth area, including Meadowbrook, Stop Six, Woodhaven and Eastchase Pkwy.

The nonprofit said it takes just one hour, one day per week to deliver meals to approximately 8-10 homebound, elderly and disabled people.

“We need volunteers all over Tarrant County throughout the week, but volunteers are urgently needed in East Fort Worth,” the news release stated.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, click here or call Nedra Cutler at 817-258-6426.

 

