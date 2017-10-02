Yesterday – High: 89; Rain. 0.16”; Normal High: 83; Normal Low: 61*
- Warm, windy and warm today!
- Good chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Back to warm and humidity weather by weeks end into the weekend.
- First DECENT cold front arrives early next week.
- 38” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Continued hot. High: Near 90. Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mild and muggy. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Thickening cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms after the noon hour. High: Mid 80s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
Wednesday. Cloudy and muggy. Chance of showers and storms continues. Better chances NW of DFW. High: Mid 80s.
Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High: Upper 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy, continued warm. Changes coming soon!! (Monday). Cooler weather! High: Upper 80s.