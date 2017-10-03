RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Country Star Jason Aldean Issues Rallying Cry For Unity

Filed Under: Democrats, Jason Aldean, las vegas, Las Vegas Shooting, Republicans

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Country star Jason Aldean says he’s praying for the victims of the Las Vegas shootings, saying his “heart aches” and issuing a rallying cry for Americans to come together.

The singer writes something has “changed” in the world, making it “the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in.”

“At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, whites or blacks, men or women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and it’s time to start acting like it and stand together as one!”

Aldean was onstage Sunday when a gunman shot at a crowded music festival.

“My heart aches for the victims and their families of this senseless act,” Aldean wrote on Instagram, adding: “Time to come together and stop the hate!”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch