DCHHS Now Offering Free Flu Vaccine

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flu season has arrived.

With that in mind, the Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering the seasonal flu vaccine for children and adults at no cost beginning today!

The flu vaccine is free for all uninsured and low-income Dallas County residents.

“We would like to see an increase in early vaccination rates,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director. “Getting the annual flu shot is really important, especially as you get older and your immune system doesn’t work as well.”

People in high-risk groups such as pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with chronic health conditions are advised to get flu shots in the beginning of flu season within the month of October to help stay healthy.

“High-risk individuals and people in close contact with immune suppressed persons should receive the vaccine early to help prevent their own illness and prevent the spread of flu to others,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County health authority/medical director. “For those who are not considered high-risk, a routine yearly influenza vaccination is recommended for all persons aged 6 months and older.”

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one vaccine that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

In addition to receiving the flu vaccine, DCHHS says people should practice proper hand washing and other flu prevention methods.

DCHHS has flu prevention materials on its website.

“Getting an annual flu vaccine is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from the flu virus,” said Tammara Scroggins, DCHHS asst. director public health communicable disease. “Vaccina-tion can also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies, young children, the elderly, and people with certain chronic health conditions.”

The adult vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor of the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy. in Dallas.

The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics. Clinic hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments aren’t necessary. For more information, call 214-819-2162.