DFW Rain Widespread, Late Day Though The Overnight

Yesterday High: 93; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 82; Normal Low: 61*
- Welcome rain is back!!
- More widespread late day though the overnight.
- Cooler temperatures. Highs in the low 80s.
- Heating back up late week -> weekend.
- First DECENT cold front arrives early next week.
- 28” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Cloudy, muggy and rainy. 60% chance of showers and storms. High: Low 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and continued damp. 50% chance of rain. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and humid. 30% chance of showers. High: Mid 80s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
Wednesday through Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High: Upper 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: More of the same. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Upper 80s. Changes coming soon!! Cooler weather!
Monday. Increasing clouds. Chance of rain along a late day cold front. High: Upper 80s……70s through the rest of the week!!!