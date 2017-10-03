RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

DFW Rain Widespread, Late Day Though The Overnight

Yesterday High: 93; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 82; Normal Low: 61*

  • Welcome rain is back!!
  • More widespread late day though the overnight.
  • Cooler temperatures. Highs in the low 80s.
  • Heating back up late week -> weekend.
  • First DECENT cold front arrives early next week.
  • 28” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Cloudy, muggy and rainy. 60% chance of showers and storms. High: Low 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and continued damp. 50% chance of rain. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and humid. 30% chance of showers. High: Mid 80s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday through Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High: Upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday: More of the same. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Upper 80s. Changes coming soon!! Cooler weather!

Monday. Increasing clouds. Chance of rain along a late day cold front. High: Upper 80s……70s through the rest of the week!!!

