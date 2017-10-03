CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Fiat Chrysler Recalls 710,000 SUVs For Brake Issue

Filed Under: Brakes, cars, Fiat Chrysler, Recalls
(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.

The recall covers 2011 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos.

The company says brake booster shields were added as part of a 2014 recall, but a check of warranty claims found that some weren’t installed correctly. In those cases water can cause corrosion or get inside the booster and freeze. That can reduce braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

Fiat Chrysler says it knows of one potentially related crash but no injuries.

Dealers will inspect the shields and correct the installation if needed. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

