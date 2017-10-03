RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Musician At Vegas Festival Changes Tune On 2nd Amendment After Bloodshed

(CBSDFW.COM) – Country musicians, politicians and the Hollywood elite have joined the country’s collective voice in mourning the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

More than words though, the killings have changed guitarist Caleb Keeter’s views on gun laws.

A member of the Josh Abbott Band, which was part of the weekend lineup in Las Vegas, Keeter, who lives in Denton witnessed the unspeakable firsthand.

He posted a statement on Twitter about his reaction to the tragedy.

“I have been a proponent of the 2nd Amendment my entire life,” Keeter wrote. “Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was.”

The musician went on to say despite members of his crew carrying legal firearms, they were useless. No one wanted police to mistake them for those behind the carnage.

“We need gun control RIGHT. NOW. My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it.”

Keeter said the attacker “laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power. Enough is enough.”

