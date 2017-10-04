CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Former Presidents Headline Event To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Every former, living U.S. president will attend a Hurricane Harvey relief concert on Saturday, October 21 at Texas A&M University, the home of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library.

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and former presidents (L-R) George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter arrive on stage for the George W. Bush Presidential Center dedication ceremony in Dallas, on April 25, 2013. (credit: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

The Deep from the Heart of Texas concert will feature Alabama, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Lee Greenwood.

The former presidents had already teamed up for a fundraising campaign called, “One America Appeal” for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The concert will happen at Reed Arena.

Tickets start at $30.

For more details, click here.

