Former Presidents Headline Event To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Every former, living U.S. president will attend a Hurricane Harvey relief concert on Saturday, October 21 at Texas A&M University, the home of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library.
The Deep from the Heart of Texas concert will feature Alabama, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Lee Greenwood.
The former presidents had already teamed up for a fundraising campaign called, “One America Appeal” for Hurricane Harvey victims.
The concert will happen at Reed Arena.
Tickets start at $30.
For more details, click here.
One Comment