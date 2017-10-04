H-E-B Recalls Diced Chicken Thighs

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — H-E-B has recalled a diced chicken thigh product from the fresh meats departments of its 114 supermarkets.
In a statement, the San Antonio-based supermarket said the ingredient list on the Mi Tienda Pollo Casero was mislabeled as Mi Tienda Al Pastor Pork. H-E-B says the packages also do not reveal a wheat allergen in the product.
That could pose a risk to consumers with allergies or severe sensitivity to wheat. However, H-E-B says no illnesses have been reported.
The recall affects Mi Tienda Pollo Casero packages with the universal product code 23841700000, the item code 364185, and a freeze-by/sell-by date of October 12.
H-E-B says the product already in stores is safe to consume, but customers wanting a refund can simply return the product to the store.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the recall can contact H‑E‑B Customer Service at 855‑432‑4438.
