Panama Faces United States In World Cup Qualifying Showdown

ORLANDO (AP) – Panama and the United States will play Friday as they both chase a berth in next year’s World Cup.
With two qualifying matches remaining, Mexico has already claimed one of three automatic berths from the CONCACAF region. Costa Rica is on the verge of clinching the second.
The other automatic berth is likely to go to either Panama or the United States. Honduras is a long shot.
The Americans are seeking their eighth straight World Cup berth. Panama is seeking its first.
The fourth-place team could also advance to the tournament in Russia if it wins a playoff next month against either Syria or Australia.
The roster:
Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Tim Howard (Colorado), Nick Rimando (Salt Lake)
Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston), Matt Besler (Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke, England), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca, Mexico), Michael Orozco (Tijuana, Mexico), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna, Mexico), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England), Graham Zusi (Kansas City)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Benny Feilhaber (Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)
Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Clint Dempsey (Seattle), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose), Bobby Wood (Hamburg, Germany)
