Rangers Exercise 2019 Option On Banister’s Contract, Release Prince Fielder

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have exercised the 2019 option on the contract of Manager Jeff Banister, the team announced Wednesday.

Manager Jeff Banister joined the Rangers in October 2014 on a three year deal with a team option for 2018. His contract was extended in 2016 when the club picked up the 2018 option and added the 2019 option.

“With Jeff as our manager, we have had a lot of success over the last three years,” said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “Despite a number of challenges with injuries and other circumstances in 2017, our team stayed in contention until the last week of the season. His leadership and work ethic played a significant role in that. I look forward to working with Jeff as we begin planning and preparing for 2018.”

Also on Wedensday, the team announced that first baseman-DH Prince Fielder has been released. He spent the entire 2017 season on the 60-day DL. His last major league appearance was on July 18, 2016.

Fielder, who underwent surgery for a cervical fusion of the C4-C5 discs in July 2016, will finish his MLB career with a .283 average, 319 home runs, and 1028 RBI in 1611 games with Milwaukee (2005-11), Detroit (2012-13), and Texas (2014-16).

According to the Rangers front office, the club will not exercise its 2018 contract option on bullpen coach Brad Holman.

First base coach Hector Ortiz has been appointed bullpen coach and will continuing to serve as the Rangers catching instructor.