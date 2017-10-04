The Foote Files: Super Pop Rockers ABBA

(CBS11) – During the 1970’s, the Swedish pop/disco group ABBA was probably one of the more commercially successful pop rock quartets. Formed in 1972 in Stockholm, the group consisted of Anni-Frid “Frida” Lynstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson.

Bjorn and Agnetha were married to each other as were Benny and Frida. The name “ABBA” came from the first letter of the band member’s first name.

The band’s origins go back to 1966 when Benny and Bjorn hooked up with The Hootenanny Singers. Agnetha was already performing as a pop singer while Anni-Frid who was a jazz singer and became famous by winning a national talent contest.

The first hit on the American Billboard chart was “Waterloo” in 1974 and rose to #6. All told sixteen songs charted in America with only one #1 song in 1977, “Dancing Queen” a great song for the disco era of the 70’s. By 1982, the band’s time was up as music for the 80’s began to change.

The song featured in this blog is called “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do”. Released in the spring of 1976, it climbed to #15. I have always loved this song because it makes me feel good! Written by Andersson, Ulvaeus, and their manager Stig Anderson, the song hit #1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and South Africa. The lyrics go like this:

“Love me or leave me

Make your choice but believe me

I love you

I do, I do, I do, I do, I do

I can’t conceal it

Don’t you see?

Can’t you feel it?

Don’t you too?

I do, I do, I do, I do, I do

Oh, I’ve been dreaming through my lonely past

Now I’ve just made it

I found you at last

So come on

Now let’s try it

I love you

Can’t deny it

‘Cause it’s true

I do, I do, I do, I do, I do”

You can hear this song on Sirius XM 70’s On 7 with Magic Matt Alan, Jaybeau Jones, and JJ Walker.

So from 1976…ABBA with….I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do!!!