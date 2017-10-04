RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

UNT To Send Cease & Desist Letter To ESPN, Michigan St. Over ‘Mean Green’

By Josh Clark 

DENTON (105.3 The Fan) – The University of North Texas is planning to send a cease and desist letter to ESPN and Michigan State University after the network used the school’s “Mean Green” nickname to promote the Spartans’ game against the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines.

DALLAS, TX – SEPTEMBER 9: Jalen Guyton #9 of the North Texas Mean Green breaks free for a 72 yard touchdown reception against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker sent out a tweet Wednesday morning saying the letter was on the way.

“Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics, without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way.”

When contacted by USA Today’s Dan Wolken, Baker confirmed that North Texas’ licensing attorneys would send a cease and desist letter to both ESPN and Michigan State.

Baker also pointed out to Wolken that this isn’t the first time Michigan State has borrowed “Mean Green” for a promotion.

