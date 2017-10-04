CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

White House Requests $29B Disaster Aid Package For Hurricane Relief

Filed Under: flooding, Government, Houston, Hurricane Damage, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria, hurricane relief, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House has asked Congress for $29 billion in disaster aid to cover ongoing hurricane relief and recovery efforts and to pay federal flood insurance claims.

The request comes as the government is spending almost $200 million a day for emergency hurricane response and faces a surge in flood claims for federally insured homes and businesses slammed by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The proposal would provide $16 billion to pay those flood claims.

Another $13 billion is being requested for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal firefighting accounts would receive $577 million as well after a disastrous season of Western wildfires.

Congress last month approved a $15.3 billion aid package that combined community development block grant rebuilding funds with emergency money for cleanup, repair and housing.

