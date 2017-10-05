CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
2011 Budget Cuts To Texas Schools Still Being Felt, Reports Finds

Filed Under: Budget Cuts, classroom funding, Education, Funding, Lottery, public education, Texas

AUSTIN (AP) — The Legislature’s $5-plus billion in 2011 cuts to public education mean that Texas’ classroom funding still lags behind its pre-Great Recession levels due to booming enrollment growth — with low-income students hit hardest.

That’s the conclusion of a report released Thursday by University of Texas professor Michael Marder and Chandra Villanueva, of the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities.

They found that, despite increased funding more recently, bringing 2016’s public education funding levels up to 2008’s would require an extra $3.2 billion.

That meant middle schools spent $268 per-student less and high schools spent $428 less.

Also since 2008, elementary schools with the highest percentage of low-income students cut spending on programs for youngsters falling behind their peers by 21 percent. Those schools’ bilingual education program funding fell 40 percent.

