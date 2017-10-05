5 Former Presidents To Attend Storm Recovery Concert In Texas

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All five living former U.S. presidents will attend a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M University later this month.
That’s according to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, which issued a statement Wednesday saying “all ticket sales and other proceeds” from the October 21 event will go to storm recoveries in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma walloped the U.S. states and Hurricane Maria knocked out all power to Puerto Rico and damaged other islands.
The statement said Bush would be joined by his son, former President George W. Bush, and former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. The event, titled “Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal,” is part of an effort launched by the former presidents last month.
The Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal Concert will be held at Reed Arena and will feature entertainment by Alabama, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore, Cassadee Pope, Yolanda Adams and more.
Click here to find out more bout the event and get tickets.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)