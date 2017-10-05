Lake Dallas Police Looking For Sexual Predator

LAKE DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Lake Dallas police are looking for a man they say is becoming more dangerous.
Montarius Banks is accused of exposing himself, stealing women’s underwear, and attempting to sexually assault a woman in her apartment.
Police say the incidents occurred between February 28 and September 27 and that Banks targets random white women.
If you see Banks, you’re encouraged not to approach him and immediately call 911.
Banks has been known to hang around the Ashleye Village Appartments and Lake Haven Estates in Lake Dallas.