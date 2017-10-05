CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Report: Vegas Shooter Booked Hotel Room Overlooking Lollapalooza

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting, Lollapalooza, Stephen Paddock, talkers

CBS Local Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly booked two rooms at a hotel overlooking Lollapalooza two months before the massacre outside the Mandalay Bay Resort.

TMZ reports Paddock booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel, 636 S. Michigan Av., for Aug. 1 through Aug. 6. He later booked a second room for Aug. 3 through Aug. 6, the same days as Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

A police source tells CBS 2 that the Blackstone reservation tip was sent anonymously to investigators.

The Blackstone, a 21-story hotel, has windows overlooking Grant Park, including the stages where bands performed at Lollapalooza. An estimated 400,000 people, including former First Daughter Malia Obama, attended the four-day music festival in August.

According to TMZ, Paddock specifically requested rooms overlooking Grant Park, but he never showed up at the Blackstone.

Two months later, Paddock rented a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort, and opened fire on a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more. He killed himself as police were preparing to enter his room.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi would not confirm the TMZ report about Paddock’s plans in Chicago, but said the department is aware of the report.

“We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners. As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety,” he said.

A Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment.

Paddock also looked at rooms overlooking another concert a week before his rampage in Las Vegas. That festival featured Chicago’s Chance The Rapper, who also performed at Lollapalooza on Aug. 5.

[H/T: CBS Chicago]

