Man Shot In Leg During Vegas Massacre Stands To Meet President

LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas met President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a hospital visit Wednesday.
The man who was shot in the leg, Thomas Gunderson, got out of bed and on his feet to meet the president.
Gunderson posted the video on his Facebook page and by Thursday afternoon had more than 14 million views.
“I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand!” he wrote. “There may be plenty of issues in this country, but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves.”