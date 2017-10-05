Tasha’s KRLD To Do List October 5-8, 2017

Wings Over Dallas, the largest WWII Airshow in the region, is today through Sunday. (10/5-8)

Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert-Celtic Harp and Song with Sarah Copus is Saturday night at 7:00 pm. (10/7) This is a live streaming concert broadcast over the internet only. Purchasing a ticket will give you access to the concert.

Join the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra for the inaugural Concerts for Young Audiences Series at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7th at the Allen Public Library Civic Auditorium, 300 N. Allen Dr., to help kick off the Allen Public Library’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Free. Call 214-509-4911.

Celebrate Columbus Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum, Friday October 6 – Monday, October 9. They will have live music, beer tastings, garden-sized lawn games and children’s activities in the Pumpkin Village.

Fall Plant Sale at Fort Worth Botanic Garden Friday and Saturday. (10/6-7)

The Cottonwood Art Festival is Saturday and Sunday at Cottonwood Park. (10/7-8)

Southlake Oktoberfest is happening Friday through Sunday. (10/6-8)

Dog Days of Denton is at the North Texas Fairgrounds Saturday. (10-8) The event features arts, crafts, educational demonstrations, canine talent contests, entertainment and fun for the entire family! For everyone’s safety, all dogs must remain leashed and owners must provide proof of current vaccinations. Owners and responsible and liable for their pets.

Tim McGRaw and Faith Hill are playing the AAC Saturday night. (10/7)

Tanya Tucker is playing Billy Bob’s Friday night. (10/6)

Texas Mustang Invasion is at Gas Monkey Live Saturday. (10/7)

At the State Fair of Texas this weekend, you can check out the State Fair Classic…Prairie View A&M University VS Grambling State is at the Cotton Bowl Saturday. (10/7)

Wilson Philips are playing the State Fair of Texas Sunday. (10/8)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is playing the Toyota Music Factory Saturday. (10/7)

WWE Live is at College Park Center Friday. (10/6)

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are together doing the acoustic thing at The Majestic tonight. (10/5)

Tesla is playing the Toyota Music Factory tonight. (10/5)