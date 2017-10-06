CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dallas Bar Owner Explains Night Group Sang While Giving Nazi Salute

By Andrea Lucia
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The owner of a Dallas bar wants to set the record straight on what happened the night controversial political commentator, Milo Yiannopoulos, took over his karaoke stage.

Newly released video from April of 2016 shows Yiannopoulos singing to a crowd giving the Nazi salute.

screen shot 2017 10 06 at 10 10 16 pm Dallas Bar Owner Explains Night Group Sang While Giving Nazi Salute

Milo Yiannopoulos (cell phone video)

“It sickens me ‘cause we don’t condone it,” said Kent Smith, the owner of One Nostalgia Place Tavern in northeast Dallas, where the video was recorded.

A year and half later, he still remembers that night well.

“This group of guys, younger white males, came in,” he said. “They all had on blazers. Some had on ascots.”

Smith says the group of 15 to 20 men offered to tip $25 dollars for a chance to sing America The Beautiful.

“They were pretty adamant and they wanted to sing bad,” he said.

Smith didn’t see the harm, at first.

“I kind of noticed them starting to stand up and getting a little rowdier… Once they started with the saluting and the Neo-nazi type stuff, we just got them… started running them out,” said Smith.

Buzzfeed News posted the video online yesterday as part of a report on Yiannopoulos’ ties to white nationalism.

“It’s just totally random and coincidental that he was on that stage with our name blaring behind him,” said Smith.

He is still confused how the group ended up at his bar, though.

“We’re not even on the main strip of bars. You have to TRY to come here,” he said.

On their way out, Smith says the men started chanting.

“They started chanting ‘Trump’ very loud and boisterous,” he said.

The incident, he recalls, took place during the presidential election campaign in which he did not care to take sides.

“But they were basically doing a Hitler-Nazi salute during ‘America’, and we are not gonna put up with that,” he said. “We’re not racist in any way and we’re not going to condone it or let it go,” he said.

