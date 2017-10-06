Grapevine Child Predator In Custody

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for a man who is being called a child predator in North Texas is over.

Police say the man who made lewd comments to young girls in Grapevine and Plano has been arrested.

Kenneth Dewayne Roblez, 38, was taken into custody in the 3500 block of North Belt Line Road on Friday afternoon, Grapevine Police say.

#BreakingNews SUSPECT #ARRESTED Registered sex offender Kenneth Roblez is now in custody – arrested in Irving. pic.twitter.com/QNnSKfj3v9 — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) October 6, 2017

Before the lunch hour on Friday, police in Plano released a short video of a man they were looking for. Officials with the Plano Police Department told a CBS 11 News crew that the person was spotted three times in their city, with two incidents being reported to authorities.

It is now also believed that the suspect in Plano is Roblez, who was involved in several disturbing incidents that occurred in Grapevine.

It was on September 23 when police in Plano received a report of a man making lewd comments at a Walmart store. One day later, there was another report about a man lifting up the skirt of an 11-year-old girl at a Target store. On September 30, the same man was seen at another Target store in Plano, but there were no criminal reports made.

Please share this surveillance video of a suspect inside Target who made lewd comments involving children. If you know him call 817.410.8127 pic.twitter.com/1GiC2MNHGN — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) October 4, 2017

Meanwhile, police conducting a separate investigation in Grapevine released photos and surveillance video of Roblez. They believe the 38-year-old sex offender is the person who made lewd comments to a 9-year-old girl and made sexually suggestive comments to a mother about her 11-year-old.