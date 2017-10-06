CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Titans QB Marcus Mariota Game-Time Decision vs. Dolphins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins.

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennesee Titans makes a pass against Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mariota was listed Friday as questionable for the game in Miami after being limited in practice for the third consecutive day with a left hamstring injury suffered last week in a 57-14 loss at Houston.

The quarterback says he has spent the majority of practice rehabbing his hamstring. He says his first goal is to get healthy and that he needs to have some mobility to be able to play.

The Titans (2-2) are talking about whether or not to let Mariota take part in Saturday’s walk-through. But a final decision might not be reached until 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday when inactives are due.

