Women In 2 North Texas Cities Targeted In Purse Robberies, Thefts

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Women in two North Texas cities are being targeted for one thing – their purses. And in some cases, the suspects are getting violent.

It’s happened twice in Grand Prairie at West Pioneer Parkway and Great Southwest Parkway and 15 times in Arlington, many of them at East Pioneer Parkway near 360.

Surveillance video of the suspects released by Arlington police shows just how quickly they can strike.

Arlington police say the suspects wait for potential victims in parking lots, then sneak up to their cars and steal women’s purses right from their front passenger seat.

Ann Duong says her sister told her about it. “She saw the lady put the purse in the car. They took out her purse.”

Grand Prairie police released a photo of the two suspects they believe are responsible in both cities.

In some of the cases, police say the men are grabbing the purses right off the women’s arms.

One woman suffered bruises as a result.

They are targeting primarily Asian women and businesses.

Lt. Christopher Cook of Arlington PD says, “A lot of our victims are employees of nail salons or customers that have come out of nail salons. So not exactly sure what the connection would be to a nail salon. But we definitely know people have reported carrying purses a little differently.”

He says police are getting the word out to the Asian community to prevent others from becoming victims.

Duong has worked in a nail salon for 16 years, and says she’s warning her customers about the problem, and that she is always careful. “I have to look around before I go into my car. When I come in the car, I lock my door right away.”

Lt. Cook says that is good advice for everyone: Be alert, and when going to your car, have your keys out ready to unlock it.

When you get into your car, he says you should lock your doors immediately.