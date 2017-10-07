Amber Alert: Missing 3-Year-Old Girl From Richardson

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old girl in Richardson.
Police say Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father outside the family’s backyard in the 900 block of Sunningdale on Saturday.
She is approximately 36 inches tall and weighs about 22 pounds.
According to police, she suffers from developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills.
She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip-flops.
Law enforcement believes the child is in grave or immediate danger.
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 972.744.4800.