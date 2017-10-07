Iowa State Stuns No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31

Filed Under: Big 12, College Football, Iowa State Cyclones, Oklahoma Sooners
NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners dives for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 upset of No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.

The loss snapped Oklahoma’s nation-leading 14-game win streak and the Sooners’ 18-game winning streak against the Cyclones that dated to 1990. It was just Iowa State’s second victory against Oklahoma since 1961, and the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) did it without their starting quarterback.

Kempt, a senior, had thrown just two passes in his career before Saturday’s contest. He played because regular starter Jacob Park went on leave for undisclosed personal medical reasons late this week.

Lanning, who switched from quarterback to linebacker in the offseason, played both positions on Saturday. According to the Des Moines Register, he’s the first Iowa State player since 1971 to get significant action both ways in a game. He ran for 35 yards, passed for 25 and had eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Baker Mayfield passed for 306 yards and rushed for 57 the Sooners (4-1, 1-1).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch