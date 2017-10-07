Irving Police Searching For Aggravated Kidnapping Suspect

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are investigating an aggravated kidnapping and robbery involving an elderly woman and a former caretaker.

Police say the incident happened Friday at around 9:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oceanview Street in Irving.

According to police, the 85-year-old victim and her husband returned home from dinner when they saw the suspect, the husband’s former caretaker, sitting on their porch.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lesia Ann Coco, got into the victim’s car and said she would show her the location of the victim’s missing jewelry. According to police, the victim recently noticed jewelry missing from the house.

Police say as the victim began driving, the suspect pulled a knife on her, saying it was a robbery. The victim honked the horn to attract attention, but the suspect began hitting her and stabbing her with the knife.

According to police, the suspect also made threats to kill the husband.

Police say the suspect told the 85-year-old to drive to a particular location near Arlington where the suspect jumped out of the car and ran away.

Customers at a gas station in the 4200 block of South Collins Street in Arlington noticed the 85-year-old bleeding, so they called police. She was transported to a hospital to treat her injuries.

The 49-year-old suspect currently has an active warrant for aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information on Lesia Ann Coco’s whereabouts is asked to call Irving police at 972.273.1010.