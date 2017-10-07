CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Nisby Has 4 TDs Rushing And Texas Tech Pounds Kansas, 65-19

Filed Under: Big 12, College Football, Kansas Jayhawks, Texas Tech Red Raiders
LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 7: Running back Desmond Nisby #32 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs for a 47-yard touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
gettyimages 858698074 e1507409082992 Nisby Has 4 TDs Rushing And Texas Tech Pounds Kansas, 65 19

Running back Desmond Nisby #32 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs for a 47-yard touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Desmond Nisby had four touchdowns rushing, Justin Stockton ran for 161 yards with a score and Texas Tech’s high-flying offense pummeled Kansas on the ground in a 65-19 blowout Saturday.

Nic Shimonek still threw for 233 yards and two scores, and Justus Parker picked off two passes and returned one for a score, as the Red Raiders (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) beat Kansas for the 11th straight time.

Texas Tech has never lost to the Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2) in 10 tries in Lawrence.

Neither team ever got into rhythm, thanks in large part to nine video reviews called for by Big 12 officials. Six came in the first quarter — including three in a five-play stretch — which made referee Eddy Shelton more unpopular among Kansas fans than anyone on the Texas Tech sideline.

Kansas trailed 35-7 midway through the second quarter before slowly clawing its way back, spurred on by a change in quarterback from Peyton Bender to Carter Stanley. The two had shared snaps early in the game, but Bender was ineffective and Stanley’s moxie seemed to energize the offense.

But after getting within 35-19 on Taylor Martin’s touchdown run in late in the third quarter, and forcing a quick fumble, the Jayhawks gave the momentum right back. Stanley’s pass was tipped and picked, and Shimonek hit Keke Coutee with a quick touchdown pass to restore order.

Coutee had eight catches for 87 yards, while Quan Shorts and Derrick Willies also had TD grabs.

Stanley finished with 110 yards passing, while Bender — who had beaten out last year’s starter in fall camp — was 12 of 24 for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Red Raiders’ win streak against Kansas is their longest against a Big 12 foe, and very few of the meetings have been close. Their average margin of victory is more than 21 points.

