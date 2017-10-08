4 Shot During Home Invasion In Haltom City

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people were shot late Saturday evening after a home invasion in Haltom City.
Police said shots were fired after five armed men wearing masks entered an apartment.
According to police, one of the four people shot is in critical condition. The other three are expected to be okay.
It’s currently unclear who exactly was shot. Police haven’t said if it was the suspects or apartment residents who were shot.
Police are still investigating the incident and are interviewing witnesses.