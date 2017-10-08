CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NFL Week 5 Highlighted By Packers, Cowboys Renewing Rivalry

The Packers and Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s most entertaining, meaningful rivalries for decades. They face off Sunday in one of the highlights of Week 5 in the NFL.

Green Bay receiver Jordy Nelson leads the league with five touchdown catches. He says the game has a lot of history and gives fans reason for good conversation.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten says the game is important because the Packers have played well in critical games in recent years.

The Seahawks and Rams also play in a key game in the NFC West. The Rams offense has been strong behind running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.

Kansas City is the only unbeaten team left in football. The Chiefs face the Texans in Houston on Sunday night.

Carolina and Detroit both go into their game at 3-1, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been a focal point for much of the week because of a snide remark to a female reporter.

