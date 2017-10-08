Young Girl Injured In Drive-By Shooting While Sleeping Inside Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young Dallas girl is expected to recover after she was shot while she was sleeping inside her home.

Police responded to the shooting call at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Conroe Street, near Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary School.

The girl’s father says a car drove up the street and fired into his home. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Sergio Delgadillo calls the drive-by shooting that landed his daughter, Victoria, in the ICU “careless and irresponsible.”

The young girl was asleep in a bunk bed when she was struck by gunfire. Her mother and six-year-old brother were also asleep in the bed.

“As soon as I heard the gunshot, I heard my daughter scream. I rushed to see her, and she was covering her face,” said Delgadillo. “It came in through the cheek and went down the airway and cracked three ribs and punctured her lung.”

The shooting happened across the street from the elementary school that Victoria used to go to.

Residents say they’d like to see more officers in the area to help their neighborhood feel safe.

“It’s just senseless. There’s no need for someone to be shooting at people’s property,” said Delgadillo.