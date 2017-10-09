Armed, Masked Men Threaten To Kill Couple’s Toddler During Break-In

FORT WORT (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple in Fort Worth is still shook up after two masked men broke into their home, fired a gun shot and grabbed their 3-year-old threatening to kill the child if demands weren’t met.

The couple quickly handed over their cash, credit cards and identification papers.

It happened Sunday morning at 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the aggressive criminals arriving in a white or light colored Dodge Charger, or a similar 4 door car.

Only two of the four men in the car broke into the home.

Police described the two men as black males. One suspect is 6 feet tall with a medium build who wore a hoodie during the crime.

The second armed man is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 817.392.4469.