Cowboys Waste A Best-Ever Effort By Dak Vs. Packers

By Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Dak Prescott’s only crime in Green Bay 35, Dallas 31?

He was only the second-best QB on the field.

He did what he could.

Sunday marked another crotch-kick loss for the Cowboys at the hands of the Packers, but while Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers – the best one-man team in the NFL – deserves all of the credit, his counterpart, second-year Dallas QB Prescott, deserves virtually none of the blame.

“I thought Dak played the best game that he’s played since he’s been a Cowboy,” praised team owner Jerry Jones after the loss at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott carried the load in the air, totaling 223 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-35 passing, his only real blemish being a pick-six that was actually the fault of wide receiver Terrance Williams, who let a good pass carom from his hands.

Dak also rushed for an 11-yard read-option TD with 73 seconds left in the game that should’ve been the game-winner, except …

Rodgers.

Rodgers’ numbers weren’t better than Prescott’s, something that was the case when the Green Bay star engineered a late scoring drive last winter to win here at AT&T in the 2016-17 playoffs.

Dallas is now 2-3, and Prescott’s not been perfect during this start. But what he needed from the Cowboys here was a little help … the sort of help they’ll all need, together, to pull themselves through what figures to be a trying bye week.

“It’s a frustrating loss that we’ll get better from,” Dak said. “We’ll self-evaluate in the bye week. There’s a lot of football left to be played.”