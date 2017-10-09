President Trump And GOP Senator Trade Barbs On Twitter

President Donald Trump’s Twitter feud with Sen. Bob Corker is spiraling out of control. Trump fired off a tweet storm this morning that accused Corker of lacking the guts to run for re-election.

Corker responded with a jab of his own. He tweeted: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

In an interview Sunday with The New York Times, Corker said Trump could set the U.S. “on the path to World War III” with threats toward other countries. Corker also said Trump acted as if he was on his old reality-TV show and that he concerned the senator, adding, “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

Corker also said his concerns about Trump were shared by nearly every Senate Republican, the Times reported.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

