Scorpions Cancel US Tour, Singer Diagnosed With Severe Laryngitis

The legendary German rock band The Scorpions have cancelled the remainder of their US tour after the lead singer was diagnosed with severe laryngitis.
In a release from the band on Monday, tour promoter Live Nation announced the remainder of The Scorpions 2017 ‘Crazy World’ tour would be cancelled, including an upcoming show in DFW at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving that was scheduled for October 12th.
Scorpions lead singer, 69-year-old Klaus Meine, risks “permanent vocal damage” if he continues the tour, according to doctors.
The Band stated, that “they truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.”
Tour promoter Live Nation says refunds will be available at point of purchase.