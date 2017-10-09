CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Search Continues For Missing 3-Year-Old Richardson Girl

Filed Under: Amber Alert, Child Endangerment, fbi, Missing Girl, missing toddler, Richardson Police, Sherin Mathews, Wesley Mathews

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-year-old Richardson girl is still missing and police believe her disappearance may have started when her father tried to punish her.

As it stands, city, county and state law enforcement are all working with the FBI to try and find little Sherin Mathews.

sherin mathews 1 Search Continues For Missing 3 Year Old Richardson Girl

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

An Amber Alert was issued after the toddler went missing Saturday morning. Now police say the girl’s punishment may have started as a disciplinary action for not drinking her milk.

The child’s father, Wesley Mathews, said he last saw Sherin at 3 a.m. in the family’s backyard when he told her to stand by a tree as punishment. According to an arrest affidavit, Mathews said it was about 15 minutes later when the back to the spot where he directed his daughter to stay and saw that she was gone.

Mathews, who didn’t report his daughter missing until 8 a.m., has been arrested and is charged with abandoning or endangering a child. An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon.

dlptyskumaap 59 Search Continues For Missing 3 Year Old Richardson Girl

Wesley Mathews (Facebook)

In addition to allegedly leaving the little girl outside Mathews reportedly told investigators that he “knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he left his daughter.”

On Saturday police towed the family’s van and two SUV’s and officers flooded the neighborhood over the weekend asking neighbors in and around the 900 block of Sunningdale for surveillance video.

Sherin stands approximately 36″ tall and weighs about 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink long-sleeve shirt and pink flip-flops. Investigators say the little girl “suffers from developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills.” Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 972-744-4800.

Wesley Mathews is being held in the Richardson Jail on a $250,000 bond.

