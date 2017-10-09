Texans Lose Injured Watt & Mercilus For Rest Of Season

Filed Under: Football, houston texans, J.J. Watt, NFL, Whitney Mercilus

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston’s J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will miss the rest of the season with injuries.

Coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that both were season-ending injuries on Monday, a day after Watt broke his left leg and Mercilus, a linebacker, tore a pectoral muscle in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt sustained a tibial plateau fracture to end his season early for the second straight year. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned in 2017 after missing the last 13 games of last season following his second back surgery. The defensive end played every game in his first five seasons in the NFL before his injury last year.

Mercilus, who is in his sixth season, started each game this year and had 10 tackles and a sack.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch