Apartment Battle Brewing In Bedford

BEDFORD (CBS11) – There is growing concern among some residents in Bedford over a proposed apartment project that has been in the works for several years.

An overflow room has to be used because so many people showed up to voice their opinions on the Bedford Commons project.

The developer is asking the city council to approve several amendments to the current Bedford Commons Code.

Developers are pushing for certain changes in order to move forward on the project.

The development would be built in several phases and could bring up to 800 apartment units to the area.

“This is a subjective statement, but we really believe that we are improving upon existing code that was passed,” said Tim Coltart of Realty Capital.

The project centers around a large, undeveloped piece of land near Bedford City Hall.

Some residents who live behind the proposed site are worried about property values falling, density and a lack of public-use space.

“That’s like my big green space and they want to take that away. So it’s personal,” said Rick Harwell, a nearby Bedford resident.

Dozens and dozens of residents were set to speak to city council on Tuesday night.