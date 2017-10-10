Governor Abbott Offers State Help To Probe Texas Tech Officer’s Death

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has mobilized state law enforcement resources to help Lubbock and Texas Tech University police investigate the fatal shooting of a campus police officer.
University officials say a 19-year-old Hollis Daniels is in custody, suspected of killing the officer Monday night at the campus police headquarters.
In a statement, Abbott also says he offered condolences to Texas Tech University Chancellor Robert Duncan. He also says “hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed” and added he and wife Cecilia, “pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”
