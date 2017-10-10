Famous UNT Alum Has High Hopes For Football Program

DENTON (CBS11 SPORTS) – The University of North Texas’ most famous alum has high hopes for the football program.

“My expectations for North Texas is to put some mean in the green.” North Texas alum and pro football Hall of Famer Joe Greene recently told CBS11 Sports.

And no one knows “mean” better than “Mean Joe” Greene.

North Texas is counting on second-year head coach Seth Littrell to put the “mean” back in the “Mean Green.”

“It’s our core values, selfless, tough and discipline. It’s what we go buy everyday and it’s been in style ever since Coach Littrell came,” said running back Jeffrey Wilson.

UNT (3-2, 2-0 in conference) hosts UTSA (3-1, 0-1 in conference) this Saturday at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

“It’s a big game.” UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. “Especially for the conference and how it’s going to play out for the rest of the season.”

North Texas is making an all out effort to have a full house on Saturday. The athletic department is giving away close to $10,000 in cash and prizes at the game on Saturday to entice the student body to attend.

Littrell hopes it works. “Let’s start packing this house full, and competing overall like a championship program should.”