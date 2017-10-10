CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Famous UNT Alum Has High Hopes For Football Program

Filed Under: Joe Greene, Mean Green, Seth Littrell, University Of North Texas, UNT

DENTON (CBS11 SPORTS) – The University of North Texas’ most famous alum has high hopes for the football program.

“My expectations for North Texas is to put some mean in the green.” North Texas alum and pro football Hall of Famer Joe Greene recently told CBS11 Sports.

And no one knows “mean” better than “Mean Joe” Greene.

gettyimages 458309250 Famous UNT Alum Has High Hopes For Football Program

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Joe Greene (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

North Texas is counting on second-year head coach Seth Littrell to put the “mean” back in the “Mean Green.”

“It’s our core values, selfless, tough and discipline. It’s what we go buy everyday and it’s been in style ever since Coach Littrell came,” said running back Jeffrey Wilson.

UNT (3-2, 2-0 in conference) hosts UTSA (3-1, 0-1 in conference) this Saturday at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

“It’s a big game.” UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. “Especially for the conference and how it’s going to play out for the rest of the season.”

North Texas is making an all out effort to have a full house on Saturday. The athletic department is giving away close to $10,000 in cash and prizes at the game on Saturday to entice the student body to attend.

Littrell hopes it works. “Let’s start packing this house full, and competing overall like a championship program should.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch