Video Of Snake Slithering Up Car Window Goes Viral

RALEIGH, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – Two high school students in North Carolina were shocked when they discovered a snake slithering on their car on Monday, October 9.
According to WNCN-TV, Bailey Mabe and her friend were in Mabe’s car when they were turning into Leesville Road High School, in Raleigh.
Just as they rounded the corner a large snake suddenly appeared on the passenger side window.
Despite the vehicle being in motion the snake managed to stay on the car and even slithered up the window — a trip that was all captured on video!
“As you can hear on the Bailey and Lauren were in shock,” mom Holly Mabe wrote.