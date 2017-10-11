All Charges Dropped Against Cowboys LB Damien Wilson

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A grand jury has cleared Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson of all charges stemming from an incident in the Toyota Stadium parking lot, KRLD’s L.P. Phillips reports.
Wilson was arrested July 4th on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the police report, Williams intentionally backed his truck into a woman during a dispute in a parking lot, then they say he got out a rifle during the dispute.
Instead of directly-filing the two charges with prosecutors, police asked a grand jury to hear the pickup truck matter as a felony and the gun charge as a misdemeanor.
Wilson, 24, was a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2015 and played in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season.
Wilson has 11 combined tackles and an interception in five games this season.